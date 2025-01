Killarney has the quickest turnaround time in the country for people waiting for a driving test.

Learner drivers are waiting 13 weeks in Killarney for a test, while they are waiting 14 weeks in Tralee.

Learner drivers in Navan in Co Meath are waiting the longest for a test at an estimated 33 weeks, according to the Irish Times.

Advertisement

Waterford and Cavan are the next fastest at 15 weeks.

Transport consultant, Conor Faughnan, says learners should be offered a test date within 12 weeks: