The Sheahan Group Killarney is to host an open recruitment day with a number of positions available in a new restaurant and cocktail project.

The company says the establishment, which is located on Main Street, is almost ready to open.

The open day will be held on Tuesday, May 24th, between 11am and 1pm and again from 6pm until 8pm on JM Reidy’s.

No appointment is necessary and walk-in applicants should bring a copy of their CV.