Killarney gardaí seeking public’s help after burglaries on Friday

Jan 30, 2022 13:01 By radiokerrynews
Killarney gardaí seeking public's help after burglaries on Friday
Killarney gardaí are seeking the public’s assistance after a number of burglaries in the town on Friday.

Gardaí are investigating two distraction burglaries, wherein the homeowner is distracted while possessions are taken from their home, in the Ballycasheen and Mill Road areas on Friday afternoon.

Quantities of jewellery were taken during the burglaries.

Gardaí believe they have identified a car which may have been involved in the burglaries, which is a wine-coloured B-Class Mercedes hatchback with a 05-D registration.

Anyone who has seen this car, has any information or who may have also been targeted by these suspects, is asked to contact any garda station.

