Advertisement
News

Killarney gardaí appealing for information following New Street burglary

Dec 3, 2024 17:26 By radiokerrynews
Killarney gardaí appealing for information following New Street burglary
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary from a home in Killarney on Friday.

A mobile phone was stolen from the sitting room of a property on New Street in the town, while the homeowner was in the premises.

Killarney Gardaí are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have been offered a Samsung mobile for sale, to contact them.

Advertisement

Garda Mary Gardiner outlines the details of the incident:

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on 064 6671160.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Fine Gael’s election candidate says it wasn’t the result party hoped for
Advertisement
Donal Grady remembered for speaking up for the underdog at funeral Mass
Danny Healy-Rae interested in ministerial job if offered in government talks
Advertisement

Recommended

Dubois to defend IBF world heavyweight title against Joseph Parker
Warriors shoot down Eagles to begin League title defence
Fine Gael’s election candidate says it wasn’t the result party hoped for
Sneem Hotel management say operations continuing as usual during restructuring
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus