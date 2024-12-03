Killarney gardaí appealing for information following New Street burglary

Gardaí are appealing for information following a burglary from a home in Killarney on Friday.

A mobile phone was stolen from the sitting room of a property on New Street in the town, while the homeowner was in the premises.

Killarney Gardaí are urging anyone who may have been in the area at the time, or who may have been offered a Samsung mobile for sale, to contact them.

Garda Mary Gardiner outlines the details of the incident:

Killarney Garda Station can be contacted on 064 6671160.