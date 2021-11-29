Advertisement
News

Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses after group surrounds and damages car

Nov 29, 2021 17:11 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses after group surrounds and damages car Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses after group surrounds and damages car
Share this article

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car was surrounded and damaged in Killarney last weekend.

A large group of people surrounded a car that was exiting the Glebe car park; they also attempted to pull the driver from the car.

This occurred around 11.45pm on Saturday night (November 27th).

Advertisement

Garda Julieanne Kelly says it was a frightening incident for the passengers of the car.

She's appealing to anyone with information or recordings of this incident to contact them:

Advertisement

 

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident of road rage in the town.

A wheelchair user was verbally abused by a driver as they crossed the road in Clash, at the traffic lights near Coláiste Gleann LÍ last Wednesday (November 24th) at 1pm.

Advertisement

Garda Julieanne Kelly is appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 71 02300:

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus