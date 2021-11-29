Killarney Gardaí appeal for witnesses after group surrounds and damages car

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a car was surrounded and damaged in Killarney last weekend.

A large group of people surrounded a car that was exiting the Glebe car park; they also attempted to pull the driver from the car.

This occurred around 11.45pm on Saturday night (November 27th).

Garda Julieanne Kelly says it was a frightening incident for the passengers of the car.

She's appealing to anyone with information or recordings of this incident to contact them:

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Tralee are investigating an incident of road rage in the town.

A wheelchair user was verbally abused by a driver as they crossed the road in Clash, at the traffic lights near Coláiste Gleann LÍ last Wednesday (November 24th) at 1pm.

Garda Julieanne Kelly is appealing for witnesses to contact Tralee Garda Station on 066 71 02300: