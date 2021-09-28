Killarney family calling for resolution of funding issue regarding installation of hoists

A Killarney family are calling for the funding issue regarding the installation of hoists to be resolved, as they need this device for their young daughter.

Alexis O’Mahony is 5 and a half and needs a hoist to cater for her needs. The Department of Housing had been issuing the grants for hoists.

However about 12 months ago, they stopped covering it and discussions began between the Department of Housing, the Department of Health and HSE to see which department is responsible for covering this grant.

Steve O’Mahony from Killarney says his daughter Alexis has two dislocated hips and says the way in which she is moved will have an impact on her physical development in the future. He says having his device will also help with health and safety when it comes to washing, changing and moving Alexis.

In July, the Department of Housing told Radio Kerry it was hoping a method to fund the installation of hoists in Kerry homes would be found in the coming months.

This week, it says attempts are still being made to engage with the HSE on the matter.

Steve O’Mahony says the issue is falling between the different departments, adding families need clarity:

He praised Kerry County Council for their ongoing support, but adds he hopes the funding issue involving the Department of Housing and HSE can be resolved.