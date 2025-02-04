Advertisement
News

Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa

Feb 4, 2025 08:20 By radiokerrynews
Killarney cuckoos tagged in Central Africa
The search for the elusive Cuckoo - Irish Cuckoo Tracking Project hopes to solve migration mysteries Sam Bayley, Conservation Ranger, Director Cuckoo Tracking Project holding 'Cuach Cores' ready for satellite tracking at Derrycunnihy, Killarney National Park. One of Ireland’s natural mysteries may soon be solved as the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) has commenced a cross-channel Cuckoo tracking project with the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO) to find out just where Irish cuckoos spend their winter months. It is hoped the project will also answer if Irish cuckoos undertake a different migration strategy to their British counterparts across the Irish Sea. The National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) at the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage linked up with the BTO Cuckoo team to satellite track four Irish Cuckoos: Three from Killarney National Park, Co. Kerry and one from Burren National Park, Co. Clare. The birds were given names and fitted with satellite tags and their movements can be followed on the new Cuckoo page on the Killarney National Park website. Using local place names the Cuckoos were named to the areas they were tagged, such as ‘Cuach Torc’ and Cuach Cores’. Photo: Valerie O’Sullivan/FREE PICS/ISSUED 07/06/2023
Share this article

Three cuckoos tagged in Killarney National Park have been tracked in Central Africa.

The birds which are being studied by the Cuckoo Tracking Project, were first tagged in May 2023.

The project is in  hopes of establishing reasons behind the decline in the bird, by observing its migration patterns.

Advertisement

It’s a collaboration between the National Parks and Wildlife Service (NPWS) and the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

In year 1 of the project, the three birds were tagged as far south as the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) before returning to Killarney National Park in May of this year.

The three birds were tracked again this year, setting course across the Irish sea towards the UK, before trekking towards France, Spain and mainland Europe.

Advertisement

They continued the flight across the Mediterranean before arriving in Africa.

One cuckoo, named Torc, was tagged in Greece in July, before flying back to Europe and arriving in Northern Germany.

The bird eventually flew south towards Algeria, before crossing the Sahara to its latest location in Angola.

Advertisement

Another cuckoo, called Cores, lingered in Europe until mid-October before making the journey across the desert to Chad, to his latest location of the DRC.

The third cuckoo, KP, has also most recently been tagged in the DRC, following its journey through the Italian Alps, across the Sahara, returning to the Salonga National Park, similar to last year until moving to his latest location.

The cuckoos, tagged in Killarney National Park, can be tracked live here - https://www.bto.org/cuckoos.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024
Advertisement
Uisce Éireann says 85 million litres of drinking water delivered daily to Kerry from water treatment plants in the county
Councillor calls for two coroners in Kerry as population rises
Advertisement

Recommended

Over 2,000 Kerry students helped by Vincent de Paul in 2024
Tuesday local soccer fixtures and results
Cougars go down to Talons
Tuesday local basketball fixtures and results
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus