The Annual General Meeting of Killarney Credit Union Limited is to take place online next week.

It'll be on Tuesday ta 7.30pm, and members wishing to attend need to apply via email to [email protected] by this evening with the member details.

Killarney Credit Union has 35,000 members covering South & East Kerry, with braches in Killarney, Kenmare, and Cahersivenen.

In the last financial year members borrowed €18 million, with their loan book now standing at almost €39 million.