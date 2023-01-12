Killarney councillors to write to NPWS to explore creation of dog park

Killarney councillors will write to the NPWS (National Parks and Wildlife Service) to explore the creation of a dog park in the area.

A motion was raised at the recent meeting of the Killarney Municipal District meeting by Kerry Independent Alliance councillor, John O’ Donoghue.

Cllr O’ Donoghue said given the rise of dog ownership in the county, it would be a worthwhile venture.

He asked the council to identify a suitable tract of land for such an amenity, saying it would be relatively simple to set up and maintain.

The motion was seconded by Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher, who said a meeting with the NPWS, in conjunction with Kerry County Council, should be arranged to discuss the development of a dog park.