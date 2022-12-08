Killarney councillor predicts new short term letting rules won't succeed

Changes to short term lettings protocol, won’t bring 12,000 homes back into the long term rental market.

That’s the view of President of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Fianna Fáil councillor, Niall Kelleher.

It follows plans approved by Cabinet, which will see the introduction of a tourism letting register from next March.

An initial fine of €300 will be imposed on property owners who do not register their short-term letting on Airbnb or other platforms, with Fáilte Ireland. However, this penalty could rise to up to €5,000 in the District Court.

Cllr Kelleher thinks the plan will lead to many owners of short-term lets selling up and getting out of the rental sector.