Killarney councillor condemns video of apparent harassment of women in town

A Killarney councillor has condemned a video which appears to show young women being harassed in the town, and racist comments posted online in response to the footage.

A video is circulating on social media which purports to show young men harassing women in the town.

It's led to some comments being posted accusing asylum seekers of carrying out the harassment, when this has not been verified.

Advertisement

Cllr Niall Botty O'Callaghan condemned the harassment of the young women and also condemned some of the online commentary.

He wants the Government to outline what its plan is for refugees and asylum seekers currently housed in hotels when the tourism season begins in Killarney next April.

Advertisement

Cllr O'Callaghan wants Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe to meet Killarney councillors.

He says the housing of refugees and asylum seekers in hotels has damaged small businesses such as cafes and restaurants which rely on tourists and street trade.

The VAT rate on tourism and hospitality is due to increase to 13.5% from March 1st. Niall 'Botty' O'Callaghan says it's vital that it remains at 9%.