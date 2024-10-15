Advertisement
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry

Oct 15, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Killarney councillor among hundreds protesting government over supports for hospitality industry
The tourism and hospitality industry feels it has been totally left behind by the government.

That’s according to Independent councillor for the Killarney Municipal District, Niall Botty O’Callaghan.

He is among hundreds of publicans, hoteliers and restaurant owners picketing outside the Dáil - saying their industry is broken and in crisis.

Cllr O’Callaghan, whose family run the Fáilte Hotel in Killarney, says 700 food businesses have closed over the past year.

He says it’s important to highlight that the cost of running a businesses is not being supported by the government

