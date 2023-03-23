Advertisement
News

Killarney company acquires Clare insurance brokers

Mar 23, 2023 13:03 By radiokerrynews
Killarney company acquires Clare insurance brokers Killarney company acquires Clare insurance brokers
Share this article

Killarney’s Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Ltd has acquired a Clare-based company.

The Killarney company was itself acquired last year by US headquartered AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners, one of the largest independently owned insurance brokers in the world, has now announced it’s acquiring O’Donovan Insurances via its Irish platform, Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Ltd.

Advertisement

O’Donovan Insurances was founded in 1981, and comprises over 4,000 clients in personal and commercial insurance; the team will remain in place at its existing office location in Killaloe.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus