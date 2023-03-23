Killarney company acquires Clare insurance brokers

Killarney’s Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Ltd has acquired a Clare-based company.

The Killarney company was itself acquired last year by US headquartered AssuredPartners.

AssuredPartners, one of the largest independently owned insurance brokers in the world, has now announced it’s acquiring O’Donovan Insurances via its Irish platform, Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers Ltd.

O’Donovan Insurances was founded in 1981, and comprises over 4,000 clients in personal and commercial insurance; the team will remain in place at its existing office location in Killaloe.