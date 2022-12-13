Advertisement
News

Killarney community nursing unit to be part funded by EU and two banks

Dec 13, 2022 17:12 By radiokerrynews
Killarney community nursing unit to be part funded by EU and two banks Killarney community nursing unit to be part funded by EU and two banks
Share this article

The European Union and two banks will partly fund the development of a community nursing unit in Killarney.

The EU, Bank of Ireland, and German state bank, Nord LB, are providing €250 million towards the development of 530 new nursing home beds across the country.

The beds will cost the HSE €24 million a year.

Advertisement

Construction of the 130-bed community nursing unit in Killarney is expected to begin before Christmas.

The Killarney project is the largest of the seven new community nursing units to be constructed nationally, which are being delivered under the public-private partnership.

It will include three ten-bed households specifically for people with dementia.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus