Killarney Chamber pays tribute to outgoing senior executive

Jul 10, 2024 13:30 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber pays tribute to outgoing senior executive
Included are Johnny McGuire, and Padraig Treacy - Joint Presidents Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, Bridget O'Keeffe, Chief Executive Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce. Photo: Valerie O'Sullivan.
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has paid tribute to the organisation’s senior executive Bridget O’Keeffe, who is to leave the position to pursue other interests.

She joined the organisation in February 2023 and assumed responsibility for the day-to-day running of the organisation.

Bridget spearheaded a major restructuring of the Chamber with a number of new committees established to oversee various issues.

Bridget’s main priority was to ensure the new governance and development plan was successfully implemented and to that a unified voice was heard in the promotion of Killarney throughout the world.

Chamber Co-Presidents, Pádraig Treacy and Johnny McGuire, thanked Bridget for her tremendous contribution over the past 18 months and for helping to successfully reshape, grow and enhance the organisation.

