Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce pay tribute to Donal O'Grady

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has paid tribute to former councilor Donal O'Grady, whose sad and unexpected passing has come as a huge shock to everybody in the town..

The chamber said he was a great public servant who always had Killarney's best interests at heart.

Killarney Chamber praised Donal O'Grady for his support for Tidy Towns, the Killarney Looking Good project and for his campaign to secure a skate park for the town.

The business organisation said Donal was a great public servant who always and forever had Killarney’s best interests at heart and he worked tirelessly and with great

determination to improve facilities and living conditions for everybody.

Chamber said the O’Grady family has been one of Kerry’s great political dynasties as Donal’s father, John, his brother Seán and his son Martin have all been elected at a local level to represent Killarney and its people.

In a statement, Chamber Co-Presidents, Johnny McGuire and Padraig Treacy, said Donal played a very active and progressive role in so many facets of Killarney life.

“His commitment to many community causes was admirable and he leaves a real legacy of public service of which he and his family and supporters can be immensely

proud,” they said.

The business representative body added that Donal was a great supporter of the Tidy Towns campaign and the Killarney Looking Good project and he campaigned hard to keep the town looking its best and to ensuring the necessary supports were put in place to help the town to prosper.

The new skate park, adjacent to the Killarney Sports and Leisure Centre, can also be attributed to his tenacity as he campaigned long and hard, over several years, for it

to be put in place.

“The fun and laughter that will ring out from that facility in the years to come will be a fitting legacy to Donal’s memory,” Chamber said.

“He will be remembered for his commitment and contribution over many years of faithful service during a long and distinguished career in local politics”.

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce added: “Donal O’Grady loved Killarney – and it showed. He always put the welfare and the wellbeing of his town and its people first and his was a strong and influential independent voice”.