Advertisement
News

Killarney Chamber of Commerce welcomes expansion of GMIB

Apr 8, 2022 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Killarney Chamber of Commerce welcomes expansion of GMIB Killarney Chamber of Commerce welcomes expansion of GMIB
Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce
Share this article

The Kilarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has welcomed the sale of Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers in the town.

The company has reportedly been taken over in a €100 million deal by US insurance brokerage firm, AssuredPartners.

In a statement, GMIB said the move will result in a three-fold increase on staff numbers to 250 in the next three to five years.

Advertisement

Conor Hennigan, executive council member of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, congratulated the co-owners Denis Murphy and Simon Gallivan.

He said the expansion of the business and the creation of jobs is great news for Killarney.

Advertisement

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus