Killarney Chamber of Commerce welcomes expansion of GMIB

The Kilarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has welcomed the sale of Gallivan Murphy Insurance Brokers in the town.

The company has reportedly been taken over in a €100 million deal by US insurance brokerage firm, AssuredPartners.

In a statement, GMIB said the move will result in a three-fold increase on staff numbers to 250 in the next three to five years.

Advertisement

Conor Hennigan, executive council member of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce, congratulated the co-owners Denis Murphy and Simon Gallivan.

He said the expansion of the business and the creation of jobs is great news for Killarney.