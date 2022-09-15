Advertisement
Killarney chamber hits out at tourist tax proposal

Sep 15, 2022 13:09 By radiokerrynews
Cllr Niall Kelleher (Fianna Fáil) Killarney area Kerry County Council Photo By Domnick Walsh © Eye Focus LTD Tralee Co Kerry Ireland Mobile Phone : 00 353 87 26 72 033 Land Line : 00 353 66 71 22 981 E/Mail : [email protected] Web Site : www.dwalshphoto.ie ALL IMAGES ARE COVERED BY COPYRIGHT ©
Accommodation tax is already being paid for and collected from tourists.

That’s according to Fianna Fail councillor Niall Kelleher.

Cllr Kelleher, who’s president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce - is opposed to the proposal from the Taxation and Welfare Commission, that a tourist tax be introduced.

The commission argues that tourists are availing of public services that they’re not paying for.

Mr Kelleher disagrees, saying they’re paying for public services in the amount they pay for accommodation

