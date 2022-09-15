Killarney chamber hits out at tourist tax proposal

Accommodation tax is already being paid for and collected from tourists.

That’s according to Fianna Fail councillor Niall Kelleher.

Cllr Kelleher, who’s president of Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce - is opposed to the proposal from the Taxation and Welfare Commission, that a tourist tax be introduced.

Advertisement

The commission argues that tourists are availing of public services that they’re not paying for.

Mr Kelleher disagrees, saying they’re paying for public services in the amount they pay for accommodation