Killarney Chamber congratulates Kerry Airport on significant recovery

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce has congratulated Kerry Airport and its operators for what it called a remarkably steady recovery last year.

After reporting a loss of €145,000 in 2020, the airport netted a €2.5 million profit last year.

Passenger numbers also rose from 83,000 to 115,000.

Advertisement

Killarney Chamber of Tourism and Commerce President, Niall Kelleher, said huge credit is due to the airport’s chief executive officer, John Mulhern, the board of directors and the staff for the great resilience and remarkable dedication they displayed during a very difficult period.