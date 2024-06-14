Advertisement
Killarney boy with scoliosis recovering following 12 hour surgery

Jun 14, 2024 13:36 By radiokerrynews
Killarney boy with scoliosis recovering following 12 hour surgery
A 13-year-old Killarney boy with rapidly progressing scoliosis is recovering in ICU following a marathon 12-hour surgery yesterday.

Liam Dennehy Quinn from Crohane has been in Crumlin Children's hospital for over ten weeks awaiting scoliosis surgery.

Last November, doctors decided it was essential Liam undergo surgery, and since then his spinal curvature worsened beyond 95 degree .

This caused major medical complications, including difficulties breathing, eating and speaking.

Several TDs, including Kerry Deputies Danny and Michael Healy-Rae, brought his situation to the floor of the Dáil.

During yesterday's surgery, Liam underwent a full spinal fusion, which was braced off his pelvis.

He also needed a blood transfusion.

His mother Pamela Dennehy told Radio Kerry News that Liam remains in intensive care in Crumlin today, but is now breathing on his own and, although on heavy pain medication, was able to sit up for three minutes this morning.

She said she is extremely grateful for huge support Liam has received and, although he faces a "long, hard, recovery", it's "so far, so good".

