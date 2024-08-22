Killarney-based writer finalist in 2024 WGI Zebbie Awards

A Kerry-based writer is a finalist in a national competition that celebrates Irish writing for stage, screen and radio.

Méabh de Brún is a finalist in this year's, WGI Zebbie Awards.

The Tipperary-born writer, who's based in Killarney, is nominated in the best radio and audio drama script category.

Ms de Brún, who's also an award-winning actor and playwright, is nominated for her radio play, High Spirits.

The awards ceremony will take place on September 3rd at The Sugar Club in Dublin.

High Spirits, which de Brún also performed in, is a dark comedy in which three siblings and one in-law gather after a patriarch’s burial to honour his unusual wishes.