Killarney announces Experience More theme for St Patrick Day’s parade

Killarney has announced its theme for this year’s St Patrick Day’s parade.

It’ll be based on the Experience More theme, which is a new brand and logo that’s part of the Killarney Destination Experience Development project, in association with Fáilte Ireland.

Organisers are encouraging local businesses, clubs, community groups and individuals to join in the festivities this year.

Those taking part are asked to outline what the Killarney experience means to them.

Online applications are available until March 1st; a link to the entries can be found on the Radio Kerry website.

The parade will take place on Friday, March 17th, beginning at 2pm.

Applications can be found on the online portal until Wednesday, March 1st, at https://stpatricksfestivalkillarney.ie/parade-application-form/