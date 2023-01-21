Advertisement
Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme works lead to two road closures

Jan 21, 2023 17:01 By radiokerrynews
Pipeline works in the next phase of construction for the new Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme has led to he closure of two local roads.

The Kilcummin Road from Lower Coolcorcoran Road to Upper Coolcorcoran Road will be closed until the end of March.

The Killarney Road from Coolcorcoran Cross to Kilcummin Village until September, while diversion routes are signposted and Uisce Éireann will attempt to minimise disruption and delays.

Works on the long-awaited Kilcummin Sewerage Scheme is being carried out by Coffey Construction on behalf of Uisce Éireann, and are expected to be completed in 2024.

The scheme will provide a new sewer collection system for Kilcummin village, which will connect to the sewer network in Killarney for appropriate treatment.

