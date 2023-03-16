Kilcummin man to serve one year for sexual assault of Brazilian sex workers

A Kilcummin man has been sentenced to one year in prison for four offences including the sexual assault of two Brazilian sex workers.

49-year-old John Doolan from Kilcummin, Killarney, who’s a farmer, was sentenced by Judge Catherine Staines at Tralee Circuit Court earlier today.

Victim impact statements from the two sex workers, which were read into court, outlined the fear and trauma they suffered as a result of the attacks.

Mr Doolan faced eight counts contained within the book of evidence served against him, relating to two separate incidents which were described by the prosecution as virtually identical.

He arranged to meet a then-33-year-old Brazilian sex worker at an apartment in Tralee, with a fee of €80 agreed for sexual services.

The court heard that in a seven-minute visit to the apartment on March 16th, 2020, Mr Doolan tried to renegotiate the price of the sexual services, asked for things that were not offered, and touched the woman sexually without her consent.

She also alleged that when she tried to leave the apartment, Mr Doolan pushed her back.

Separately, Mr Doolan faced four charges relating to a similar incident in Killarney on May 11th, 2020, when he met with a then-49-year-old Brazilian sex worker.

He had again pre-arranged a price of €80 for sexual services with a condom, and the court heard he attempted to carry out sexual acts without a condom once he arrived.

The woman alleged he attempted to remove her clothing, and pinned her down.

The woman who was attacked in Tralee said in her victim impact statement she’s now very paranoid with phone calls, and it was a horrible experience to be molested.

The woman attacked in Killarney said she now suffers from panic attacks, she has had to return to Brazil where she receives therapy, and she was just doing this work to support her family.

Mr Doolan pleaded guilty to two counts of paying or promising to pay for sexual services, and a jury then found him guilty of two counts of sexual assault and two counts of common assault.

Defence counsel Anthony Sammon said Mr Doolan lives with his mother, who he cares for full-time, and he suffers from a depressive disorder.

Mr Sammon said his client disclosed to his GP that he himself suffered sexual abuse as a child, which means he has a difficulty with intimate relationships and this is why he seeks sexual services.

Judge Catherine Staines sentenced him to four concurrent sentences, the longest of which was a two years in prison with one year suspended for the sexual assault in Killarney.