Kilcummin man elected new chair of Kerry IFA

A Kilcummin man has been elected as the new chair of the Kerry Irish Farmers Association.

Jason Flemming from the Annablatha branch, who is also the national forestry chair defeated incumbent chairperson, Kenny Jones.

Three officerships in the Kerry IFA county executive were contested: county chairperson, second national delegate, and the chair of the county dairy committee.

Advertisement

Members cast postal votes, with the result announced at the online annual general meeting yesterday.

Kathleen Herlihy of the Ballymacelligott branch won the contest to become the second national delegate.

While, Owen O'Sullivan of the Currow branch retained his role as dairy committee chair.

Advertisement

All other officers were elected unopposed.

New Kerry IFA chairperson, Jason Flemming says there are many issues concerning Kerry farmers: