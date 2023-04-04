Kerry’s tourism industry encouraged to support development of Discover Kerry brand

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation members are being encouraged to support the development of the discoverkerry.com website.
It’s a partnership between the federation, Kerry SciTech (now the Tech Industry Alliance), and Kerry County Council, and sees members come together to market the county as a destination through the brand, Discover Kerry.
Chairperson Pat O’Leary is encouraging business and tourism communities around Kerry to engage further with the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation member organisation most relevant for them – a list of these is below.
Speaking at a recent members’ day in Killarney, he also talked about how Kerry’s tourism industry has used the federation to find solutions to challenges, and to represent the industry with a collective voice at both county and national level.
KTIF Member Groups:
Reeks District,
Skellig Coast Tourism Group Network,
Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance,
Listowel Business & Community Alliance,
Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce,
Tralee Chamber Alliance
B&B Ireland
Irish Hotels Federation Kerry Branch
Vintners Federation of Ireland
Caherciveen Alliance
Kerry Convention Burea
Restaurant Association of Ireland
Irish Caravan and Camping Council
Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism
Ballybunion Development Company
Waterville Enterprise and Marketing Network
Hidden Valley of the Reeks
Ballyheigue Tourism
Castleisland Chamber Alliance Committee