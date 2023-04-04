Kerry’s tourism industry encouraged to support development of Discover Kerry brand

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation members are being encouraged to support the development of the discoverkerry.com website.

It’s a partnership between the federation, Kerry SciTech (now the Tech Industry Alliance), and Kerry County Council, and sees members come together to market the county as a destination through the brand, Discover Kerry.

Chairperson Pat O’Leary is encouraging business and tourism communities around Kerry to engage further with the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation member organisation most relevant for them – a list of these is below.

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent members’ day in Killarney, he also talked about how Kerry’s tourism industry has used the federation to find solutions to challenges, and to represent the industry with a collective voice at both county and national level.

Advertisement

Advertisement

KTIF Member Groups:

Reeks District,

Advertisement

Skellig Coast Tourism Group Network,

Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance,

Listowel Business & Community Alliance,

Advertisement

Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce,

Tralee Chamber Alliance

B&B Ireland

Irish Hotels Federation Kerry Branch

Vintners Federation of Ireland

Caherciveen Alliance

Kerry Convention Burea

Restaurant Association of Ireland

Irish Caravan and Camping Council

Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism

Ballybunion Development Company

Waterville Enterprise and Marketing Network

Hidden Valley of the Reeks

Ballyheigue Tourism

Castleisland Chamber Alliance Committee