Advertisement
News

Kerry’s tourism industry encouraged to support development of Discover Kerry brand

Apr 4, 2023 13:04 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s tourism industry encouraged to support development of Discover Kerry brand Kerry’s tourism industry encouraged to support development of Discover Kerry brand
Share this article

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation members are being encouraged to support the development of the discoverkerry.com website.

It’s a partnership between the federation, Kerry SciTech (now the Tech Industry Alliance), and Kerry County Council, and sees members come together to market the county as a destination through the brand, Discover Kerry.

Chairperson Pat O’Leary is encouraging business and tourism communities around Kerry to engage further with the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation member organisation most relevant for them – a list of these is below.

Advertisement

Speaking at a recent members’ day in Killarney, he also talked about how Kerry’s tourism industry has used the federation to find solutions to challenges, and to represent the industry with a collective voice at both county and national level.

Members of the Board of Kerry Tourism Industry Federation L-R: Patrick O’Donoghue, Colette O’Connor, CEO Tralee Chamber Alliance, Pat O’Leary, Chairperson and Katie O’Carroll of Waterville Enterprise & Marketing Network at the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Members Meeting in The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney 2023.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Advertisement

 

Kerry Tourism Industry Federation Members Meeting in The Gleneagle Hotel, Killarney 2023.
Photo: Don MacMonagle - macmonagle.com
Advertisement

 

KTIF Member Groups:

Reeks District,

Advertisement

Skellig Coast Tourism Group Network,

Dingle Peninsula Tourism Alliance,

Listowel Business & Community Alliance,

Advertisement

Killarney Chamber of Tourism & Commerce,

Tralee Chamber Alliance

B&B Ireland

Irish Hotels Federation Kerry Branch

Vintners Federation of Ireland

Caherciveen Alliance

Kerry Convention Burea

Restaurant Association of Ireland

Irish Caravan and Camping Council

Kenmare Chamber of Commerce and Tourism

Ballybunion Development Company

Waterville Enterprise and Marketing Network

Hidden Valley of the Reeks

Ballyheigue Tourism

Castleisland Chamber Alliance Committee

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus