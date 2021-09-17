Advertisement
News

Kerry’s parking meters expected to be cashless by end of year

Sep 17, 2021 08:09 By radiokerrynews
Kerry’s parking meters expected to be cashless by end of year Kerry’s parking meters expected to be cashless by end of year
Share this article

It’s expected that Kerry’s parking meters will accept card payments by the end of the year.

Kerry County Council says a tender has been prepared for publication for the upgrade of its parking meters to contactless systems.

It’s expected the upgrades will take place by the end of the year, subject to a successful procurement competition.

Advertisement

The council was responding to a call from Cllr Mike Kennelly for card payments to be accepted at council parking meters.

He says people don’t carry cash as much anymore, and he believes the council is losing revenue as some people tend to take a risk and park without buying a ticket.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2021 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus