Kerry’s parking meters expected to be cashless by end of year

It’s expected that Kerry’s parking meters will accept card payments by the end of the year.

Kerry County Council says a tender has been prepared for publication for the upgrade of its parking meters to contactless systems.

It’s expected the upgrades will take place by the end of the year, subject to a successful procurement competition.

The council was responding to a call from Cllr Mike Kennelly for card payments to be accepted at council parking meters.

He says people don’t carry cash as much anymore, and he believes the council is losing revenue as some people tend to take a risk and park without buying a ticket.