Kerry's Mayor to visit the USA for St Patrick's Day

Kerry's Mayor is to visit the USA for St Patrick's Day.

Listowel Fianna Fáil councillor Jimmy Moloney, who's Cathaoirleach of Kerry County Council, will travel along with the council's Tourism Officer, John Griffin.

They're going to New York, and to Shawnee, Kansas, which is twinned with Listowel.

Advertisement

They'll meet the local elected council in Shawnee, as well as business and community interests.

It was announced recently that Kerry TD and Minister for Education, Norma Foley will be travelling to Boston for St Patrick's Day, while Tralee native, Attorney General Paul Gallagher will be going to Washington DC.