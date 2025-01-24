Kerry's main roads now cleared of debris following Storm Éowyn

All major routes in and out of Kerry have been cleared of debris and are now open, following Storm Éowyn.

However, there are still issues on some roads which can't be sorted until morning, according to Kerry County Council.

These include the N70 Tralee to Castlemaine road, where a branch has become entangled with wires, and is hanging out on the road at the hairpin bend.

Tralee Town Park and Ballyseedy Woods remain closed, as lots of trees are down after the storm.

Meanwhile in Killarney, staff at National Parks and Wildlife Service have been felling and clearing trees after last night's damage.

The following areas of the park will be open tomorrow: the main entrance drive to Muckross Gardens car park; Knockreer Estate; Dinis Loop at Muckross, and Muckross Abbey car park.

All other areas of the National Park will be assessed by staff tomorrow morning.