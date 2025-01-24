Advertisement
News

Kerry's main roads now cleared of debris following Storm Éowyn

Jan 24, 2025 17:16 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's main roads now cleared of debris following Storm Éowyn
Share this article

All  major routes in and out of Kerry have been cleared of debris and are now open, following Storm Éowyn.

However, there are still issues on some roads which can't be sorted until morning, according to Kerry County Council.

These include the N70 Tralee to Castlemaine road, where a branch has become entangled with wires, and is hanging out on the road at the hairpin bend.

Advertisement

Tralee Town Park and Ballyseedy Woods remain closed, as lots of trees are down after the storm.

Meanwhile in Killarney, staff at National Parks and Wildlife Service have been felling and clearing trees after last night's damage.

The following areas of the park will be open tomorrow: the main entrance drive to Muckross Gardens car park; Knockreer Estate; Dinis Loop at Muckross, and Muckross Abbey car park.

Advertisement

All other areas of the National Park will be assessed by staff tomorrow morning.

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Advertisement
ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
Advertisement

Recommended

It could take several days for the electricity supply to be restored to areas of North Kerry
Some rail services from Dublin to Kerry and Cork resume
ESB Networks to work into the night as almost 20,000 remain without power in Kerry
Minister Norma Foley says women are taking up important positions in Oireachtas
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2025 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus