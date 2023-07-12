Kerry’s Live Register up 14% over the past year

The number on Kerry’s Live Register is up 14% over the past year.

According to the Central Statistics Office, there are now close to 7,500 people signing on.

In June, 7,454 people in Kerry signed on the Live Register.

That's up 932 from June last year (6,522), and a rise of just eight people in the past month (7,446).

Five of Kerry's social welfare offices reported annual increases.

In Tralee, the Live Register was up 295 over the past year, to 3,106 people last month.

Cahersiveen’s figure rose 245 in the past year to 633 in June, and Kenmare increased by 196 to 420 people.

Killarney's Live Register stands at 1,293, up 175 in the past year; Dingle is at 368 after a rise of 121, and Killorglin is up 19 to 478.

Listowel is the only social welfare office to record a drop; 1,156 signed on in June, down 119 on the same month last year.