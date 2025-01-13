Kerry students and schools swept the board at the 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) this year.

Eleven Kerry projects took home 15 prizes and awards.

The Murphy sisters from Presentation Secondary School Tralee were crowned overall winners for their project, developing an app to support emergency healthcare responses.

Advertisement

Aoibheann Daly from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, received the BT Health & Wellbeing Award for her project, NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment.

BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the Year

Project Category: Health & Wellbeing

Advertisement

School: Presentation Secondary School Tralee

County: Kerry

Project Title: ACT (Aid Care Treat): App-timising emergency response. A technological aid, featuring a comprehensive repository of medical information – iterative development.

Advertisement

Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy

Special Awards

Advertisement

BT Health & Wellbeing Award

Project Title: NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Advertisement

Student: Aoibheann Daly

Stripe Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Science Educator of Excellence Award

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Awardee: Eimear Nolan

The Health Research Board Award

Project Category: Health & Wellbeing

School: Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Kerry

Project Title: ACT (Aid Care Treat)

Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy

The Housing Agency Award

Project Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences

School: Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kerry

Project Title: Hands on or hands off? The trade puzzle

Students: Colm Cronin, Ethan Brennan, Rossa Mac Gearailt

Representation at Expo Osaka 2025

Awarded To: Winners of the BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the Year

Project: ACT (Aid Care Treat)

Category: Health & Wellbeing

Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy

Category-Specific Awards

1st Intermediate Group

Category: Health & Wellbeing

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: Pineapple Power: Bromelain Balm for Accelerated Burn Recovery

Students: Cathal Fitzgerald, Donncha Hartnett

1st Intermediate Individual

Category: Health & Wellbeing

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment

Student: Aoibheann Daly

2nd Intermediate Group

Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences

School: Presentation Secondary School Milltown, Kerry

Project Title: To ask or not to ask – that is the question!

Students: Siobhan Murphy, Esther Tyther

2nd Senior Group

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

School: Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kerry

Project Title: How does the geological makeup of a region impact land use? An analysis of agricultural practices in the Kenmare hinterland.

Students: Kate McGann, Lúsaí de Faoite

Highly Commended Projects

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

School: Presentation Secondary School Listowel, Kerry

Project Title: Using Spectrometry to detect, identify and reduce pollution in rural and urban areas.

Students: Cara Leahy, Ella Danagher

Category: Health & Wellbeing

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: Coping through Chaos: A longitudinal study of the stress and anxiety levels of teenagers and the effectiveness of stress and anxiety coping strategies.

Students: Roanna Lawless O’Sullivan, Áine Newsome

Display Awards

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: Peeling Back The Science: Purifying fast fashion run-off with orange peels.

Students: Abigail Adetunji, Jeri Maeve Samonte, Jolin Weng

Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: Optimising the efficiency of origami in packaging.

Students: Torran Millar, Conan Seino, Feidhlim Ginyy

Additional Award: Display Award

Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences

Award: Display Award

School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry

Project Title: Memory Magic: Do Mnemonics Help Improve Memory Retention

Division: Intermediate Individual

Student: Molly Brick