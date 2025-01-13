Kerry students and schools swept the board at the 61st BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE) this year.
Eleven Kerry projects took home 15 prizes and awards.
The Murphy sisters from Presentation Secondary School Tralee were crowned overall winners for their project, developing an app to support emergency healthcare responses.
Aoibheann Daly from Mercy Secondary School, Mounthawk, received the BT Health & Wellbeing Award for her project, NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment.
BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the Year
Project Category: Health & Wellbeing
School: Presentation Secondary School Tralee
County: Kerry
Project Title: ACT (Aid Care Treat): App-timising emergency response. A technological aid, featuring a comprehensive repository of medical information – iterative development.
Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy
Special Awards
BT Health & Wellbeing Award
Project Title: NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Student: Aoibheann Daly
Stripe Chemical, Physical and Mathematical Science Educator of Excellence Award
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Awardee: Eimear Nolan
The Health Research Board Award
Project Category: Health & Wellbeing
School: Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Kerry
Project Title: ACT (Aid Care Treat)
Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy
The Housing Agency Award
Project Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences
School: Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kerry
Project Title: Hands on or hands off? The trade puzzle
Students: Colm Cronin, Ethan Brennan, Rossa Mac Gearailt
Representation at Expo Osaka 2025
Awarded To: Winners of the BT Young Scientist(s) & Technologist(s) of the Year
Project: ACT (Aid Care Treat)
Category: Health & Wellbeing
Students: Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy, Laoise Murphy
Category-Specific Awards
1st Intermediate Group
Category: Health & Wellbeing
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: Pineapple Power: Bromelain Balm for Accelerated Burn Recovery
Students: Cathal Fitzgerald, Donncha Hartnett
1st Intermediate Individual
Category: Health & Wellbeing
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: NeuroVision: An AI-based Tool for Glioblastoma Genetic Analysis and Personalised Treatment
Student: Aoibheann Daly
2nd Intermediate Group
Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences
School: Presentation Secondary School Milltown, Kerry
Project Title: To ask or not to ask – that is the question!
Students: Siobhan Murphy, Esther Tyther
2nd Senior Group
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
School: Pobalscoil Inbhear Scéine, Kerry
Project Title: How does the geological makeup of a region impact land use? An analysis of agricultural practices in the Kenmare hinterland.
Students: Kate McGann, Lúsaí de Faoite
Highly Commended Projects
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
School: Presentation Secondary School Listowel, Kerry
Project Title: Using Spectrometry to detect, identify and reduce pollution in rural and urban areas.
Students: Cara Leahy, Ella Danagher
Category: Health & Wellbeing
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: Coping through Chaos: A longitudinal study of the stress and anxiety levels of teenagers and the effectiveness of stress and anxiety coping strategies.
Students: Roanna Lawless O’Sullivan, Áine Newsome
Display Awards
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: Peeling Back The Science: Purifying fast fashion run-off with orange peels.
Students: Abigail Adetunji, Jeri Maeve Samonte, Jolin Weng
Category: Chemical, Physical & Mathematical Sciences
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: Optimising the efficiency of origami in packaging.
Students: Torran Millar, Conan Seino, Feidhlim Ginyy
Additional Award: Display Award
Category: Social & Behavioural Sciences
Award: Display Award
School: Mercy Secondary School Mounthawk, Kerry
Project Title: Memory Magic: Do Mnemonics Help Improve Memory Retention
Division: Intermediate Individual
Student: Molly Brick