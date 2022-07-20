Advertisement
News

Kerry's first Traveller Pride Mass takes place

Jul 20, 2022 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry's first Traveller Pride Mass takes place Kerry's first Traveller Pride Mass takes place
Traveller Pride Week 2022
Share this article

It’s hoped that a church service in Kerry to celebrate Traveller identity and achievements will be replicated across the country.

Last evening, a Traveller Pride Mass was held in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney – the first such service in Kerry.

It’s part of a number of events taking place to mark Traveller Pride Week.

Advertisement

The mass was organised by the Diocese of Kerry and the Kerry Traveller Health Community and Development Project.

Richard O’Brien from Killarney is one of the organisers.

Advertisement

 

 

 

Advertisement

 

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2022 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus