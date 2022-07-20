Kerry's first Traveller Pride Mass takes place

It’s hoped that a church service in Kerry to celebrate Traveller identity and achievements will be replicated across the country.

Last evening, a Traveller Pride Mass was held in St Mary’s Cathedral in Killarney – the first such service in Kerry.

It’s part of a number of events taking place to mark Traveller Pride Week.

The mass was organised by the Diocese of Kerry and the Kerry Traveller Health Community and Development Project.

Richard O’Brien from Killarney is one of the organisers.

