Kerry Writers' Museum granted nearly 15,000 euro for women's project

Kerry Writers' Museum has been granted nearly 15,000 euro (€14,887) for a new project.

The Kerry Women of Literature project will research the lives and works of female writers from the county.

The intention is to widen the Listowel museum's offering, creating a multidisciplinary exhibition which showcases the impact of Kerry women writers on literature and culture.

Advertisement

The Department of Culture and Arts have announced 16 such small grants (totaling €171,850) to local and regional museums around the country.

Speaking at the announcement of the Regional Museum Exhibitions Scheme 2024, Minister Catherine Martin said without "Our local and regional museums … a lot of our history and culture would have been lost".