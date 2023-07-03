A Kerry woman living with heart failure says many patients feel invisible.

Pauline O’Shea, originally from Tralee, says there is a distinct lack of support from the health service, when heart failure patients leave hospital.

New research from the Irish Heart Foundation, shows over a quarter of patients feel abandoned, 74% say their psychological needs aren’t being met, while half aren’t receiving the required cardiac rehabilitation.

Ms O’Shea, who was diagnosed 11 year ago, says she continually feared dropping her baby as she could go into heart failure.

She says the cost of living with a medical condition adds further strain, and the lack of any supports is difficult on patients.

