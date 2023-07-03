Advertisement
News

Kerry woman living with heart failure says many patients feel invisible

Jul 3, 2023 13:07 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman living with heart failure says many patients feel invisible Kerry woman living with heart failure says many patients feel invisible
Heart failure patient, Pauline O'Shea, pictured at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation's ‘The needs of heart failure patients in Ireland’ survey, says a large proportion of patients can be of working age, leading to terrible financial struggles and pressure on families. Picture: Justin Farrelly.
Share this article

A Kerry woman living with heart failure says many patients feel invisible.

Pauline O’Shea, originally from Tralee, says there is a distinct lack of support from the health service, when heart failure patients leave hospital.

New research from the Irish Heart Foundation, shows over a quarter of patients feel abandoned, 74% say their psychological needs aren’t being met, while half aren’t receiving the required cardiac rehabilitation.

Advertisement

Ms O’Shea, who was diagnosed 11 year ago, says she continually feared dropping her baby as she could go into heart failure.

She says the cost of living with a medical condition adds further strain, and the lack of any supports is difficult on patients.

 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Heart failure patient, Pauline O'Shea, pictured with Kerry TD Michael Healy-Rae at the launch of the Irish Heart Foundation's ‘The needs of heart failure patients in Ireland’ survey, says a large proportion of patients can be of working age, leading to terrible financial struggles and pressure on families. Picture: Justin Farrelly.

 

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Advertisement
Advertisement

Recommended

Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2023 RadioKerry FM. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus