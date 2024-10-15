Advertisement
Kerry woman incorrectly billed for M50 trip after criminals clone registration plate

Oct 15, 2024 13:34 By radiokerrynews
A Kerry woman says the authorities and car dealers could do more to prevent criminals from cloning registration plates.

Sheila O’Sullivan from Killarney received a bill from eFlow with images purportedly of her car going through the M50 Northbound and Southbound in Dublin.

This section of the M50 has an electronic toll which must be paid within a certain timeframe after your journey.

If the toll is not paid by the deadline, operators eFlow send a bill out to the registered address of the owner of the car that passes through the toll.

Sheila O’Sullivan’s car, however, was parked at her home in Kerry at the time, and she had to go to the gardaí and make a statement to prove this wasn’t her.

eFlow says it does receive reports of vehicles that have been cloned, and once this is reported to An Garda Síochána, the owner will not receive further correspondence from eFlow.

Sheila O’Sullivan says the way cars are advertised online makes it too easy for criminals to copy plates and use them on specific makes and models.

