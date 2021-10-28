Kerry woman appointed as next Director of Public Prosecutions

A Kerry woman has been appointed to be the next Director of Public Prosecutions.

The Government's announced that Catherine Pierse, who is from Listowel, will take up the role from Claire Loftus next month (November).

Ms Pierse served as the head of the prosecution support services division in the Office of the DPP.

She also previously held the roles of head of legal and governance in the Policing Authority; Senior Enforcement Lawyer in the Central Bank of Ireland; Legal Adviser in the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission and prior to that as a criminal defence solicitor.