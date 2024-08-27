Advertisement
News

Kerry woman among those charged in connection to serious public order incident in Cork City

Aug 27, 2024 17:15 By radiokerrynews
Kerry woman among those charged in connection to serious public order incident in Cork City
Share this article

A woman with an address in Kerry is among the 16 people charged in connection with a serious public order incident in Cork on Sunday.

The Irish Examiner reports that 22-year-old Emmanuella Itsede of 44 Lios Rua, Cahermoneen, Tralee, is charged with two public order offences on Prince’s Street in Cork City on Sunday night.

She is one of 16 people charged in relation to the incident which saw gardaí use pepper spray and two gardaí were injured, all of whom appeared before Judge John King at Cork District Court yesterday.

Advertisement

The 15 other people with addresses in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin, also face charges including alleged public order, assault and misuse of drugs charges.

All 16 were remanded on bail on their own sureties to appear in court again on October 8th, on the condition they stay out of Cork City except for legal or medical appointments.

Tags used in this article
Share this article
Advertisement

Related Content

Claims people are avoiding Killarney town because of chronic traffic congestion
Advertisement
Tech Industry Alliance Leaders’ Awards to be held in Killarney this year
School leavers urged to consider further education and training courses
Advertisement

Recommended

Arsenal complete signing of Mikel Merino
Rubiales appeal against three-year ban to be heard in November
Draw made for County Minor Football semi-Finals
Report shows 48% drop in available housing stock in Kerry over last four years
Advertisement

RadioKerry Newsletter

Sign up now to keep up to date with the latest news.

Processing your request...

You are subscribed now! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

RadioKerry.ie - Logo
Follow us:
Phone: + 353 (0)66 7123666 [email protected] Maine Street,
Tralee V92 AP2W,
Co. Kerry,
Ireland

Copyright © 2024 Raidio Ciarrai Teoranta. Developed by Square1 and Powered by PublisherPlus