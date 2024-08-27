A woman with an address in Kerry is among the 16 people charged in connection with a serious public order incident in Cork on Sunday.

The Irish Examiner reports that 22-year-old Emmanuella Itsede of 44 Lios Rua, Cahermoneen, Tralee, is charged with two public order offences on Prince’s Street in Cork City on Sunday night.

She is one of 16 people charged in relation to the incident which saw gardaí use pepper spray and two gardaí were injured, all of whom appeared before Judge John King at Cork District Court yesterday.

The 15 other people with addresses in Cork, Limerick, and Dublin, also face charges including alleged public order, assault and misuse of drugs charges.

All 16 were remanded on bail on their own sureties to appear in court again on October 8th, on the condition they stay out of Cork City except for legal or medical appointments.