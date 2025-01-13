Kerry winners of this year's BTYSTE will represent Ireland in Japan

The Kerry winners of this year's Young Scientist and Technologist Exhibition will represent Ireland in Japan.

Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School Tralee developed an app to support emergency healthcare responses.

They got the idea when a relative had a heart attack during an ultra-marathon.

They also took home the Health Research Board Award, and will represent Ireland at Expo Osaka 2025 in Japan and the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Latvia.

Ciara Murphy says they are looking forward to next steps.