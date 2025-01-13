Advertisement
Kerry winners of this year's BTYSTE will represent Ireland in Japan

Jan 13, 2025 13:12 By radiokerrynews
Kerry winners of this year's BTYSTE will represent Ireland in Japan
9/1/2025; Tánaiste, Micheál Martin, with, Ciara Murphy, Saoirse Murphy and Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School Tralee, Kerry with their project ACT {Aid Care Treat}: App-timising emergency response. A technological aid, featuring a comprehensive repository of medical information - iterative development. at the 61st BT Young Scientist and Technology Exhibition in the RDS Dublin. This year, BT Ireland celebrates 25 years as custodian of the Young Scientist &amp; Technology Exhibition, which is one of the leading school science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) exhibitions in the world. Picture Credit; Damien Eagers NO FEE
The Kerry winners of this year's Young Scientist and Technologist Exhibition will represent Ireland in Japan.

Ciara, Saoirse and Laoise Murphy from Presentation Secondary School Tralee developed an app to support emergency healthcare responses.

They got the idea when a relative had a heart attack during an ultra-marathon.

They also took home the Health Research Board Award, and will represent Ireland at Expo Osaka 2025 in Japan and the EU Contest for Young Scientists in Latvia.

Ciara Murphy says they are looking forward to next steps.

