Kerry Wild Bee Festival 2024 is taking place this weekend in Tralee Bay Wetlands

The Kerry Wild Bee Festival 2024 is taking place this weekend on Saturday the 6th and Sunday the 7th of July.

The festival is organised by Transition Kerry in collaboration with Tralee Bay Wetlands.

The weekend will be filled with talks, nature walks, and hands-on workshops dedicated to Ireland's wild pollinators.

Some events taking place include wildflower bingo and guided safari boat tours.

The festival will bring together biodiversity experts and passionate community groups to share their knowledge.

Alan Balfe is an ecologist and education officer at Tralee Bay Wetlands.