Met Éireann’s South Kerry weather station made the record books in 2021 for highest daily sunshine.

Valentia Observatory in Cahersiveen recorded 15.3 hours of sunshine on June 30th, the highest daily sunshine for the year, along with Johnstown Castle in Wexford on July 17th.

Valentia Observatory and Belmullet in Mayo had the highest number of dull days in 2021 at 114 each; a dull day is classed as less than half an hour of sunshine throughout a day.