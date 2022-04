A number of walks are taking place in Kerry this weekend to support the Climb with Charlie initiative.

Former RTE Journalist Charlie Bird is organising a charity climb in Croagh Patrick tomorrow morning in aid of Motor Neurone Ireland and Pieta House.

Events will take place in Sneem, Cahersiveen, Bonane, Annascaul and Killarney tomorrow, April 2nd for people who want to take part.

Full details are available

https://www.climbwithcharlie.ie/find-a-climb/

 

