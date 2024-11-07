Kerry unites under new brand

A new Kerry Place Brand has been launched to highlight the tourism, enterprise, and community potential of Kerry.

The launch hosted in partnership with the Tech Industry Alliance, Kerry Tourism Industry Federation, Kerry County Council, Kerry Chamber Network, and Kerry ETB, brought together business, tourism, and community leaders to advance a shared vision for Kerry’s economic growth and prosperity.

Niamh O'Sullivan of Kerry County Council described the brand, and accompanying discoverkerry website, as a way to tells Kerry's story as a place to live, work, study and invest. She said that it was more than a logo, it was a statement and an identity and she encouraged communities and businesses to embrace it in their own marketing as a window to Kerry.

The Kerry Place Brand is built on four key pillars: Shaped by Landscape, Welcoming Community, Entrepreneurial Edge, and Creative in Character – qualities described as defining Kerry’s unique strengths

The launch featured a panel of industry leaders from Kerry's enterprise and tourism sectors who shared insights on how Kerry’s new place brand can drive economic and tourism growth. For those who wish to engage with the brand Kerry ETB launched a new free Digital Marketing Course to support local enterprises.

More details on the Kerry Place Brand are available here.