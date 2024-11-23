Advertisement
Kerry under wind warning while Met Éireann issue status yellow warning for tomorrow

Nov 23, 2024 17:14 By radiokerrynews
Kerry under wind warning while Met Éireann issue status yellow warning for tomorrow
A status yellow wind warning is now in effect from 5pm for Kerry, Cork and five other counties until 2am.

Met Éireann is warning while the worst of Storm Bert is over, there is still a risk of flooding.

Over 34 thousand farms, homes and businesses nationally were left without power, including over 1,000 in Kerry.

Meanwhile, a separate status yellow wind warning has been issued for Kerry, Clare and Galway for tomorrow.

It's valid from 8am until 7pm, with difficult driving conditions, strong winds and fallen debris forecast.

Deirdre Lowe from Met Éireann says thunder and hail can be expected too:

