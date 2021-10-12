Kerry train passengers advised of upcoming track works

Passengers travelling by train from Kerry to Cork and Dublin are being advised of upcoming works.

Iarnród Éireann is this month starting to use a new signalling system, controlling services in Kent Station, Cork and on approaching lines.

As a result, essential track works will take place between Mallow and Cork.

From Saturday, October 16th to Tuesday the 26th, there'll be bus transfers between Cork and Mallow in both directions on the Cork/Dublin Heuston and Cork/Tralee services.

Full details of revised schedules and bus transfers are available at irishrail.ie