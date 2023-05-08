Kerry towns among Airbnb’s top trending summer domestic travel destinations

Two Kerry towns have been revealed as top destinations for domestic travel this summer.

That’s according to Airbnb, who revealed their top trending destinations at home and abroad over the coming months.

Dingle and Tralee have been ranked in the top five; with Letterkenny (Co Donegal) named as top trending Irish hotspot, by the booking platform.

Meanwhile, Spain, Italy and the US make up the most popular internationally, with Corralejo the top trending location for Irish holiday planners.