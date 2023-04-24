Kerry tourism prospects positive but challenges remain in staffing and accommodation

The prospects for Kerry’s summer tourism season are very positive but challenges still remain in staffing and availability of accommodation.

That’s the view of Patrick O’Donoghue, Managing Director and CEO of the Gleneagle Group, and chair of the marketing sub-committee of the Kerry Tourism Industry Federation.

He says the year has started off very well for the industry, and this will likely continue for the rest of the year.

Mr O’Donoghue says that staffing is still a huge challenge for the industry.

He adds the use of accommodation for refugees and international protection applicants will also present a challenge for so-called downstream businesses such as cafes, restaurants and bars.