Kerry teens ruining their teeth by over-consuming energy drinks

A Kerry dentist is warning about the dangers of over-consuming energy drinks, after seeing a surge of teenage boys with holes in their teeth.

Colm O'Loughlen from Bridge Place dental practice in Tralee, says that in the past year, a growing number of teens are presenting with cavities and other problems involving tooth damage.

On questioning them, he's discovered they've all been regularly drinking energy drinks to give them a boost ahead of a competitive sports event.

Mr O'Loughlen says these drinks should only be consumed occasionally: