Kerry teens ruining their teeth by over-consuming energy drinks

Dec 23, 2024 17:46 By radiokerrynews
20/11/2021 MAXWELLS PHOTOGRAPHY DUBLIN - NO FEE COLGATE CARING DENTIST OF THE YEAR AWARDS 2021, INTERCONTINENTAL HOTEL, BALLSBRIDGE, DUBLIN. PIC SHOWS: Dr. Colm O’Loghlen, winner of the overall Caring Dentist of the Year Award, with Jonathan White, of Colgate
A Kerry dentist is warning about the dangers of over-consuming energy drinks, after seeing a surge of teenage boys with holes in their teeth.

 

Colm O'Loughlen from Bridge Place dental practice in Tralee, says that in the past year, a growing number of teens are presenting with cavities and other problems involving tooth damage.

On questioning them, he's discovered they've all been regularly drinking energy drinks to give them a boost ahead of a competitive sports event.

 

Mr O'Loughlen says these drinks should only be consumed occasionally:

 

