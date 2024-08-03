Kerry teachers take part in innovative marine biodiversity programme

Several teachers from Kerry have completed an innovative marine biodiversity programme.

This helps primary school teachers who wish to introduce this topic to their pupils.

The Explorers Education Programme, which is funded by the Marine Institute, provides lesson plans, resources and activities that support the national curriculum.

The Explorers Education Programme aims to inspire school teachers and their students in developing their interest, knowledge and engagement in the ocean.

As part of the course, teachers spent time examining marine biodiversity through cross-curricular activities including the sciences, environmental awareness, maths, geography, language and the arts.They visited seven beaches including Waterville, where they learned about being active citizens through beach cleans, collecting data and examining marine species.

Eight Kerry schools had teachers participate and some of these include Caherdaniel National School, Scoil Bhreanainn and St. Finian's National School.

These were Scoil an Ghleanna, Crochan Naofa N S, Caherdaniel NS, Coars NS, Scoil Bhreanainn, St. Finian's N.S, S N Muire Gan Smal and Scoil Dar Earca.

Patricia Orme from the Marine Institute said “It is important that we give teachers and children the opportunity to learn about our marine biodiversity, particularly our seashore habitats, plants and animal species".