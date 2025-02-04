Kerry TD’s case against super junior ministers attending Cabinet expected to be heard in May

It’s expected that a Kerry TD’s case against the Government’s appointment of Super Junior Ministers to Cabinet will be heard in May.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly’s case came before the High Court again today.

Deputy Daly’s case relates to the presence of three so-called super junior ministers at Cabinet - Fine Gael’s Hildegarde Naughton, and Regional Independents Seán Canney and Noel Grealish.

Advertisement

He wants the court to declare that their attendance at Cabinet is unconstitutional.

He says the Government increased the Cabinet to 19 when the constitution clearly states the Cabinet can’t exceed 15; Deputy Pa Daly says there needs to be legal clarity on the matter once and for all.

Ms Justice Mary Rose Gearty today ordered the State to provide Deputy Pa Daly’s legal team with statements of opposition within six weeks.

Advertisement

It’s anticipated the case will be heard in May.

Deputy Pa Daly says it’s his view that The Government is in breach of Bunreacht na hÉireann and he welcomed progress on the case.

He says it’s also welcome that the anticipated hearing date will be in May and that clarity will be provided.