Kerry TDs attend US President address in Dáil Éireann

All five Kerry TDs were present in Dáil Éireann for Joe Biden’s address of the Joint Oireachtas sitting yesterday evening.

Minister for Education and Kerry Fianna Fáil TD Norma Foley, who was also at the banquet dinner in Dublin Castle, says the US President was very positive.

Independent TD Michael Healy-Rae said it was an honour to be there, and criticised members of People Before Profit who decided to boycott the address in protest at US foreign policy.

Sinn Féin TD Pa Daly felt Joe Biden struck the right tone on issues such as Northern Ireland.

Fine Gael’s Brendan Griffin, who will leave politics at the end of this Dáil term, said yesterday will be one of the highlights of his political career when he looks back on it.

Independent Deputy Danny Healy-Rae said the US President did a great honour for all those from Kerry who have emigrated to the United States throughout the centuries.